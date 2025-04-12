Norges Bank Invests $1.94 Million in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,362.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NPK opened at $84.19 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $601.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.55.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $134.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

