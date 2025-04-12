Norges Bank Invests $1.95 Million in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.20% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

