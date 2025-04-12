Norges Bank Invests $2.59 Million in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Norges Bank owned 0.38% of ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ODP by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of ODP by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Stock Up 2.8 %

ODP stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

ODP Company Profile



The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

