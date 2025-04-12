Norges Bank Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Scholastic by 99.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Scholastic by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.77.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

