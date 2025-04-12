Norges Bank Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 319,164 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 196,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 132,074 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 17.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

