Norges Bank Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 104,679 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $467,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $586,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491,130 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 2,177,783 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,043,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,529,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

