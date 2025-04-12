Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 688,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Gray Television by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 64.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,085.95. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GTN opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.61%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

