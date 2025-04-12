Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 252,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $0.95 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.