Norges Bank Purchases New Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVRx by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. As a group, analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

