Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp
In related news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $203,381.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $93,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,805.26. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Republic Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.
Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.451 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
