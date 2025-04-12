Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 28,300 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Miller Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.14. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

About Miller Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

