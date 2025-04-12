Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 46,325 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $18.35 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

