Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 480,769 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Norges Bank owned 0.23% of Nordic American Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 325,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 118,252 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $529.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.02.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

