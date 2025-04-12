Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 482,200 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 482,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Norges Bank owned 0.38% of Organogenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $540.29 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.
