Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 70,000 Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Bicara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $19,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

