Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 90,645 Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

ARDT opened at $11.76 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

