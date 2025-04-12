Norges Bank Takes $1.18 Million Position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth $25,902,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Grail Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRAL opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. Grail, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Grail

In other Grail news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $65,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 559,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,797.60. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

