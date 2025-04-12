Norges Bank Takes $1.24 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.09% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,222,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 969,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 365,200 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 165,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,250. This represents a 49.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,488.20. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,829 shares of company stock worth $4,146,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

View Our Latest Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 7.5 %

TVTX opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.