Norges Bank Takes $1.27 Million Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in AxoGen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 84,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $704.63 million, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

