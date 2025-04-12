Norges Bank Takes $1.76 Million Position in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth $52,408,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth about $10,969,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Magnera Stock Down 0.1 %
MAGN stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20. Magnera Corp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $533.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt Begle purchased 23,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $507,311.28. The trade was a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
About Magnera
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
