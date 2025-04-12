Norges Bank Takes $2.53 Million Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,461,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Norges Bank owned 0.71% of Taysha Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $255.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.