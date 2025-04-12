Norges Bank Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

