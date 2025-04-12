Norges Bank Takes Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in IES by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IES by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.51. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $320.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

