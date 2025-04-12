Norges Bank Takes Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.18% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 940,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

