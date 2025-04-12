Norges Bank Takes Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.28% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 3.7 %

PCRX opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.