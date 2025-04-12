Norges Bank Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 126.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 328,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

PARR opened at $13.62 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $745.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

