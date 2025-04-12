Norges Bank Takes Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

SBH stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $867.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

