NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Barden Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 403,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,181,000 after purchasing an additional 358,365 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 235,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

