NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Callan Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 794.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

