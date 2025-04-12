O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 198.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.94. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

