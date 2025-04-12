O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 56,202 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.82 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

