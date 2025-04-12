O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

