O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $72,936,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,312 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $46,195,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,919,000 after buying an additional 216,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.