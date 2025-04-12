O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

IBB stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.66. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

