O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 732 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 91.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 238.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 80,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

