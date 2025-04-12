O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Daiwa America upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock worth $13,461,875. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $162.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average of $256.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

