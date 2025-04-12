O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 928 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

