O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ NATR opened at $12.05 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.