O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,071.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Scott Stevenson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $25,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,675 shares in the company, valued at $494,070.25. This represents a 5.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,180 shares of company stock valued at $106,922 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $15.50 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

