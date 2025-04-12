O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.90.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $297.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.00 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.58 and its 200 day moving average is $334.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.