O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,107,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,859,000 after buying an additional 592,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 829.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

