O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $61.69 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

