O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CTRE opened at $28.04 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

