O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

