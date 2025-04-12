O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.06 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.