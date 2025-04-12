O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after buying an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 773,215 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NLY stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.10%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

