O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,269,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.95 and a 52 week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

