O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 651,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,207 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.6 %

Hexcel stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $73.58.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

