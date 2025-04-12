O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after buying an additional 309,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $94,861,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.