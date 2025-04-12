O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 279,369 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pearson

Pearson Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.